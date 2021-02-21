Veteran reveals possible plan for former WWE Champion to face NXT Champion Finn Balor at WrestleMania 37

Finn Balor is not just the current NXT Champion but is also the first-ever Universal Champion and one of the most talented athletes on the roster.

Last week on SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Edge hinted that he will be going after whoever is the Universal Champion after Elimination Chamber. However, there is a possibility that Edge will actually be facing Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry said that Edge hinting a program with Roman Reigns could just be 'smoke and mirrors' while in reality, he could go after 'The Prince of NXT' Finn Balor's Championship.

"But it could be just lip service. It could be just smoke and mirrors and mind games. He could very easily go to NXT and say that it would be Roman Reigns who I chose, but I chose you Finn. You have something I never had before."

Mark Henry further went on to say that it would be easy for Edge to go to NXT and help change the perception that it is just a developmental brand, and a notch below the other two shows.

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that he believes WWE is trying to establish that NXT is not just a developmental brand anymore and want to change that perception amongst some fans.

Finn Balor is the NXT Champion and is considered at the same level as the RAW's WWE Champion or SmackDown's Universal Champion by many fans. Last year, Charlotte Flair chose to face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after winning the Royal Rumble. So it is possible that WWE may choose Edge to take on Finn Balor to get more eyes on the Black and Gold brand.

Edge vs Finn Balor at WrestleMania 37?

Advertisement

Edge visited NXT after winning the Royal Rumble and put Finn Balor on notice. However, it seemed like a one-off appearance. Although, if The Rated-R Superstar does decide to challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, it would not only guarantee the fans a stellar match but will also lift NXT to new heights.