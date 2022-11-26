Veteran reveals Vince McMahon's thoughts on WWE Superstars breaking character

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took an interesting stance on how wrestlers should laugh, according to Santino Marella.

Vince McMahon was notorious for having a strong command over the dressing room and imposing strict guidelines. Almost every wrestler was expected to adhere to these standards both on screen and on social media.

Along those lines, the former Chairman had guidelines on how his superstars should laugh. In a recent conversation on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Santino Marella explained this in more detail.

"Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time, 'If you laugh, it's funny, it's not the end of the world. But you have to laugh in the way that it's not like you're breaking character, but the character can laugh,'" Marella said. "There's always a way to protect it and kind of cover it up, so to speak. The first couple of times was kind of an accident. There's nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV." [H/T- WrestingInc]

A former WWE personality recalled a Vince McMahon story

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long shared a hilarious story involving former WWE authority figure and current AEW star Paul Wight. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long said the following:

"Michael Cole told me this one time. I was getting on Vince's plane, I got into the plane, and Michael Cole was on the plane. Michael Cole told me, 'Teddy Long, one thing you don't do on this plane – don't go to sleep. The only way you go to sleep is when Vince goes to sleep, so I learned that.'"

Long continued:

"And he [Micheal Cole] told me this story about the time they went overseas and they took this waterbed on one of those big army aircrafts. Vince came through, and he saw Big Show laying on the waterbed, sleeping, and let all the water out of it."

Vince McMahon was overtaken as Head of Creative by his son-in-law Paul Levesque (Triple H) after the controversial revelations were made by the Wall Street Journal.

Many fans still believe the former WWE CEO is somehow still involved with the booking, but it is just wild speculation. Do you think Vince McMahon is still working in the company? Sounds off in the comments section below.

