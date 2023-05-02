Veteran on why Roman Reigns couldn't beat top RAW star on one key aspect (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was recently asked about WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss outselling Roman Reigns’ merch between 2021 and 2022.

Bliss has been out of action since the 2023 Royal Rumble. She unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at the event. Since then, she has taken to social media to keep her fans updated about her current status and revealed that she had a facial procedure, which has kept her out of action.

Bliss was one of the most active female superstars in the last two years. She was fresh off a partnership with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and the character change bolstered her overall standing in the company. Her popularity helped the company generate a lot of revenue. She had the best merch sales among active stars in 2022. Her numbers were even better than that of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was recently asked about her performance on the latest edition of Legion of RAW. The veteran clarified that Alexa Bliss is popular outside the wrestling ring, which could have helped her numbers in 2022.

"Well she's got that comicbook cross-over to a little bit of that cosplay. You know, I'm sure that plays a little bit into it. I don't think it's just the wrestling crowd," said Russo. [54:34 - 55:15]

Bliss was only behind Stone Cold Steve Austin (1) and John Cena (2) in the best merchandise movers for 2021-2022, according to a report from US Bookies. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was in the fourth spot, while The Rock took the fifth spot.

Roman Reigns is still the biggest star in WWE today

Roman Reigns has been dominating the promotion for nearly three years. He defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE Championships and made a statement at WrestleMania 38.

While no one has been able to defeat Reigns for the Universal Title for nearly 1000 days, he has held the unified championship for over a year. Cody Rhodes came close to winning the title at WrestleMania 39 but couldn’t put The Tribal Chief away.

It’s no secret that Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in the company today. He has proven himself on different levels to become the best at what he does. Beating his merchandise sales in 2021-2022 is a big achievement for the former RAW Women’s Champion.

