Veteran on Roman Reigns possibly facing fellow Bloodline member in a big-money WWE match

WWE could make a lot of money by booking a match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to former WCW star Disco Inferno.

Zayn officially became an honorary member of The Bloodline when Reigns gave him his own shirt on the September 23 episode of SmackDown. The show drew an impressive 2.535 million viewers, making it the most-watched SmackDown episode since December 25, 2020.

On the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno agreed with a listener's opinion that Reigns vs. Zayn could be a "giant money-making match" for WWE:

"I think it is too," Disco Inferno said. "If you go strictly from a storyline standpoint, this could go any way. What a great segment that was, and the rating was like 2.5 million. That show was really good (…) The Bloodline runs wrestling ratings right now. They're definitely the highest-rated thing on TV."

Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his most recent televised match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3. The Tribal Chief also successfully defended his titles against AJ Styles at a live event on September 24.

Disco Inferno discusses Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's WWE dominance

The Bloodline now consists of six people: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. The faction has appeared on almost every episode of RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks.

Disco Inferno believes the group has played a huge role in helping WWE's ratings improve:

"It was a good show [September 23 episode of SmackDown], and it was bookended by The Bloodline in the first segment and The Bloodline in the last segment. It was one of the highest-rated shows. Everybody's trying to say, 'Oh, they only did that high number because everybody thought Bray [Wyatt] was coming back.' There's no evidence of that. The show was good, had one of the best segments that they've had on TV in years."

Reigns' next televised title defense will take place against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5. The two men will come face-to-face on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Sami Zayn should face Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

