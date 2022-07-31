"The girls like to talk" - WWE Veteran had heard of backstage rumors of sexual misconduct about Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

Dutch Mantell has revealed there were backstage rumors regarding the alleged sexual misconduct of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

The legendary manager returned to WWE between 2013 and 2016. He recalled that there was often talk amongst the girls specifically about Laurinaitis' rumored misdeeds behind the scenes.

Dutch Mantell said that while there weren't too many details about the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, he noted that it was easy to get the "scoops" backstage.

Mantell made a statement about some high-ranking officials working in WWE during a recent episode of the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast:

"Oh yeah! Oh yeah! You're talking about Vince and them or Laurinaitis and them? Oh, definitely! Laurinaitis had just been suspended like, I got there in 2013, and Laurinaitis was suspended like at the end of 2012 or something. But there was a reason," said Mantell. "And then the girls, the girls like to talk anyway," said Dutch Mantell. "So, if you kind of made friends with one of them, they'd always give you the scoops. It was always Laurinaitis, not so much Vince. But it was usually Laurinaitis, basically. There were some horny bastards around there; I just want to say that." [58:00 - 58:55]

John Laurinaitis is expected 'to be done' with WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

The highly-publicized investigation against Vince McMahon has ultimately led to his unforeseen retirement. The long-time boss officially stepped away from all his WWE roles recently with a shocking tweet, and many believe he was pressured into making the decision.

John Laurinaitis was also named as part of the Wall Street Journal's report, and he subsequently lost his position as WWE's Head of Talent relations.

The latest report revealed that Laurinaitis is not expected to return to WWE but will still be financially secure due to his "golden parachute" deal with the promotion.

Despite his controversial history, the 60-year-old veteran has regularly made his way back into WWE in an executive capacity.

Do you see Laurinaitis being brought back yet again in the future? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

