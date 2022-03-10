"Absolutely full of s***" - Veteran's reaction after Vince McMahon told him "I love you"

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon blatantly lied to him when he said “I love you” during their time together in WWE.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, during which time RAW drew the highest ratings in the show’s 29-year history. He used to write storylines with Ed Ferrara before reporting to McMahon with their ideas.

In a recent interview on the Insiders Edge Podcast, Russo said he genuinely cared about the entire McMahon family at the time. He went on to recall how he once questioned the WWE Chairman about whether those feelings were reciprocated:

“He looked at me and he said to me, ‘I love you, Vince,'" Russo said. "Bro, the minute the words came out of his mouth I knew he was absolutely full of s***. It was the most insincere that anybody could ever use those three words. I got to the point of realizing it’s not that he hides his emotions or covers up his emotions… I don’t think he feels emotion.” [10:06-10:44]

Russo added that McMahon never once asked about his family, which is why he decided to question his boss about how he truly felt.

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon’s character is really him

Vince McMahon has appeared in several teacher-student segments with Austin Theory on WWE RAW over the last few months. The 76-year-old recently told the up-and-coming superstar that saying “sorry” is a sign of weakness.

Having worked with McMahon for many years, Russo believes there is not much difference between the WWE Chairman and his on-screen character:

“Vince thinks if you do certain things it’s a weakness," Russo continued. "He told Austin Theory a couple of weeks ago on TV, ‘If you say you’re sorry, it’s a weakness.’ Vince believes that. Vince believes if you sneeze, it’s a weakness. So it’s not that he’s hiding up these emotions because it’s weak. Bro, I don’t know if he’s capable of them. I really, really don’t.” [11:05-11:30]

Theory, McMahon’s storyline protégé, is due to face SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee on the second night of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3. It is currently unclear if McMahon will have a role in the match.

