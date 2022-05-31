Veteran says Becky Lynch reminds him of the evil stepmother from Snow White, feels WWE has ruined her (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has often been honest about his views on Becky Lynch. Monday Night RAW kicked off with a promo from the former RAW Women's Champion, and Russo wasn't a fan of it, as he revealed on Sportskeeda's review show.

Vince Russo recently spoke in detail about how WWE made attractive women look unattractive on TV, specifically mentioning Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. The former writer was also stunned to see Lynch witness a creative downfall in WWE.

Regarding her most recent RAW promo, Vince Russo quipped that it reminded him of a popular Disney character. Here's what he had to say on the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"I don't know what's going on. I don't know what the WWE is doing with her; I don't know why we are approving these looks," said Vince Russo. "Bro, I swear to god, when she came out and started talking, you know what I was thinking of? I swear to god, bro. I was thinking of when Snow White was talking to the mirror, and there was the evil stepmom. I'm just trying to understand." (from 36:38 to 37:07)

What are we doing a couple of short years later?: Vince Russo questions WWE's booking of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has undergone a massive character shift over the past few years. The RAW Women's Champion was an extremely popular babyface before her heel turn, who was front and center on WWE posters and other promotional material.

Lynch also featured on a special cereal box in 2019, and Russo felt it was a huge deal for WWE. Vince spoke about the iconic Wheaties cereal boxes, branded as the "Breakfast of Champions," and has had some of the greatest athletes on its cover.

Russo found it odd that Lynch went from being presented as a credible champion to an unlikeable personality in WWE:

"You have this woman on a Wheaties box, representative of a great champion. Muhammad Ali was on the Wheaties box, for crying out loud. But what are we doing a couple of short years later? That's what," added Russo. "You don't go from a Wheaties box to the evil stepmother on Snow White." (from 37:08 to 37:30)

Did you check out what Becky Lynch had to say to Chris Jericho after RAW? Here's her two-word message to the AEW veteran.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far