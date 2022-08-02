Veteran says Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns don't want to work with fellow WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, has questioned whether Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns want to share the ring with Theory.

The former NXT star became WWE's youngest Money in the Bank holder when he captured the briefcase last month. He attempted to cash in his contract during the SummerSlam main event. However, Lesnar immediately attacked him before the cash-in became official.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show, Mantell claimed Lesnar and Reigns are probably reluctant to work with the up-and-coming star.

“Well, Vince [McMahon] had picked Austin Theory, and I think the jury is still out on that. I don’t think Roman much wants to work with him, I don’t think Brock wants to work with him, so you’ve got to look at who he’s going to work with.” [0:32-0:54]

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: What’s next?

SummerSlam 2022 brought a definitive conclusion to the seven-and-a-half-year rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Their Last Man Standing match ended with Lesnar failing to answer the 10-count after being buried under a pile of weapons by Reigns and The Usos. The dramatic finale took place shortly after a memorable moment in which The Beast Incarnate used a tractor to elevate one side of the ring.

Moving forward, it is unknown when Lesnar will appear in WWE again. Reigns, meanwhile, is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

