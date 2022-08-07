Veteran says fans will stop watching WWE if former US Champion takes the titles off Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels booking Theory to dethrone Roman Reigns would be the worst creative decision WWE could make with the Money in the Bank winner.

Brock Lesnar stopped Theory from cashing in the MITB contract at SummerSlam, but the 25-year-old star will undoubtedly get more chances to target The Tribal Chief. If it isn't apparent already, Vince Russo isn't a big fan of the upstart and believes he still has a long way to go before he reaches the top of WWE.

The former WWE writer didn't see any benefit in having Theory beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Russo explained that a successful cash-in for the RAW Superstar would only be plausible if it involved Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns.

Here's what the former WWE head writer revealed on the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"The only way this works, and I'm tellin' you, it wouldn't work because Theory is not over. The only way this works is, I know a couple of times we've seen Theory and Paul E together. The only way this works is if Theory goes to cash it in, and the only reason he is cashing it in is because he knows Heyman is going to screw Reigns," Vince Russo stated.

He added that having the former United States Champion beat Reigns would hamper WWE programming's viewership:

"That's the only way. I'm just telling you, and again, nothing against Austin Theory, but bro, you put the belt on Austin Theory; nobody's watching this show," added Russo. [5:19 - 5:52]

Vince Russo on how Drew McIntyre can come out looking strong in a loss to Roman Reigns

The upcoming Clash at the Castle show will feature Roman Reigns defending his title against Drew McIntyre. Given Reigns' recent momentum, The Scottish Warrior heads into the match as the clear underdog.

McIntyre is widely expected to lose as WWE has seemingly been extra careful about protecting Reigns since his return in 2020. While another loss could hurt the Scotsman's stock as a leading babyface, Vince Russo explained that there is a way to keep the former WWE Champion strong in defeat.

Russo added:

"Here's the only way that would work. I'll tell you how this whole thing works. I did this, I think I did this with Sid and Goldberg, whereas Sid took a beating, and he was bloody and beaten and wasn't giving up, wasn't giving up, and finally, he got choked out and unconscious. If McIntyre gets beat that way, that's fine; where he is not, he is fighting from underneath." [4:51 - 5:17]

After a recent assault by the returning Karrion Kross, fans will have to wait and see if The Scottish Warrior can dethrone Reigns at the upcoming premium live event.

Who do you think WWE will choose to take the belts off Roman Reigns? Share your picks in the comments section below.

