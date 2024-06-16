Veteran says Liv Morgan would have had "a lot less clothing" in WWE in the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

The Attitude Era is easily one of the most iconic periods in WWE history. A veteran was recently asked about how modern-day superstars would have fared at that time, eliciting a surprising answer. The name in question is Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

While the Stamford-based promotion is scaling new heights of popularity today, the Attitude Era was an extremely profitable time for the company. Edgier segments and matches allowed the global juggernaut to target new audiences. Moreover, stars seemingly had much more freedom with their booking and presentation.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter discussed how the ongoing storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan would have been presented in the Attitude Era. The veteran said:

"Dominik and Liv, Dominik and Liv [in the] Attitude Era? Attitude with this angle? If it was in the Attitude Era, we wouldn't see (...) We would see a lot less clothing on Liv Morgan." [6:10 onwards]

Teddy Long also opened up about present-day WWE stars in the Attitude Era

According to Teddy Long, top stars of today like Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair would have fared much better in the Attitude Era because of the work environment at the time.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer explained how the locker room during the Attitude Era was focused on delivering a stellar product. Long felt many modern-day talents would have thrived between 1997 and 2002.

"I think they would have [been successful] because they would have been with some good people. They would've been with people in that Attitude Era that [sic] know how to work, how to really care about their job and concentrate on what it means to be in that ring and to sell, and to do what you are supposed to do. So I think they would have been in at the right time." [5:05 onwards]

WWE has enjoyed much success since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's retirement. On June 15, 2024, the promotion presented Clash at the Castle in Scotland, garnering a positive response from viewers.

