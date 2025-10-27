WWE has seen several wrestlers make a return to the promotion over the last few years. Both CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, returned to the company after it seemed impossible they would ever be back. One wrestler for whom the fans are waiting with bated breath is the People's Champion, The Rock.
The Great One wrestled his first match in years at WrestleMania XL but has only made a handful of appearances since. He was last seen on screen at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he seemingly joined forces with John Cena. However, the angle didn't go anywhere, and The Rock hasn't yet returned to WWE.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was talking about The Rock on an episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He said that if he were in The Rock's place, he wouldn't want to be on it, looking at the ratings and how wrestlers are being booked in the promotion.
"I'm sorry, if I'm Rock and I'm looking at this show, why would I want to be on it? Like, I really am lowering myself, and I really am lowering my standards. Why would I want to be on this show? Ratings are down every week. They book it just like you said; nobody means anything. If I'm Rock, why would I want to be written into this?" Russo said.
Many fans expected The Rock to show up at WrestleMania 41 to help John Cena win the title, but that didn't end up happening. People are also speculating that he could even be revealed as John Cena's last opponent in WWE, with the two going head-to-head for one final time at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.
