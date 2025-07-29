Veteran says it's time for Triple H to move on with several WWE wrestlers following RAW (Exclusive)

WWE's roster is currently filled with exciting present and future stars. The promotion has various huge names, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley.

With wrestlers like Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, and Bron Breakker, all waiting in the wings to become future megastars, some performers don't have much to do in the promotion. Veteran writer Vince Russo feels Triple H should move on from several competitors who don't add much value to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out how The New Day was on the show only to be involved in the background of a backstage segment. He also said that some wrestlers have just run their course within the promotion.

"Do wrestlers in the WWE not run their course anymore, bro? Like, you know, when somebody runs their course, I mean, like, bro, you talk about this all the time, what people get flown in for. Look what The New Day got flown in for today, to look at each other and like backup. When people have overstayed their welcome and it's time to move on, maybe you give them a job backstage. Maybe you give them a job in the office, maybe they go sign with AEW. Guys, it's time to move on with some of these people," Russo said. [From 42:51 onwards]

WWE has been releasing wrestlers over the past few years. In recent times, stars like Braun Strowman, Carmella, Dakota Kai, and The Good Brothers have all departed the promotion.

