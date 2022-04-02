"They are going to push him" - WWE veteran likes Madcap Moss better than Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Madcap Moss picked up the biggest win of his WWE career as he was the last man standing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

While reviewing the latest episode of the blue brand on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that he was a fan of Moss and enjoyed his work more than Happy Corbin.

The 32-year-old has been Corbin's sidekick since September 2021, and he's gradually found his feet on the main roster while playing the role of a wacky heel. Dutch Mantell said that Moss and Corbin's angle was afforded some time to grow, unlike many other storylines in WWE. Mantell also said he liked Moss' on-screen sense of humor:

"I like that. It's so corny; it's funny. It really is. He's the kind of guy you kind of hate, but you kind of want to like. And I've liked him better than Corbin anyway, even though I did like broke Corbin. But now, I think you can actually work something between those two. At least it has a history. At least they've told the story and now they can probably pull the trigger on it. But what WWE is noted to do, they pull the trigger and just dump it or get rid of it. Milk it dry!" [31:29-32:07]

Mantell felt that WWE fans had started to get behind Madcap Moss and predicted the company would push the superstar going forward.

"I think they are going to push him because I think the people like him," added the WWE legend. [32:35-32:40]

Dutch Mantell reacts to Madcap Moss winning WWE's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The former WWE manager knew Moss would win the Battle Royal a few moments before the match's finish, which featured Madcap, The Dirty Dawgs, and Finn Balor as the final four competitors.

In addition to winning the multi-man match, Moss also got some time on the microphone, which might have been a sign of his impending push as a possible singles star.

"So, I did like Madcap Moss because I knew when it got down to Madcap Moss and the four of them, Balor's in there; that's when I said, Madcap's winning this one," continued Mantell. "And he did! Because when he wins, he sets up this interview later; he had two actually, he had one after, and he had one with Corbin." [32:07-32:33]

Madcap Moss will be in Happy Corbin's corner when the former King of the Ring faces Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38. What are your honest opinions on Madcap Moss? Share them in the comments section below.

