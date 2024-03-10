Veteran shares fascinating Paul Heyman story from his early WWE days (Exclusive)

With Paul Heyman being announced to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, a veteran recently recounted a story of when The Wiseman was much younger.

Before he broke into the mainstream pro wrestling business, Heyman worked as a photographer for various wrestling publications like Pro Wrestling Illustrated. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the WWE name could be very determined to achieve his goals, which led to a funny incident.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"I have known Paul since he was a teenager. He had his own wrestling fan-zine. He shot pictures for the company I worked for and other wrestling magazines. I am on the DVD of his whole story and I always said, when I was at ringside along with George Napolitano... and Paul Heyman, we would all be set up to take a great shot of let's say Dusty and Superstar Graham, and here would come those razor sharp elbows, BAM, knocking us out of the way so he could get his picture. But he changed the wrestling business." [3:16 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Teddy Long has also congratulated Paul Heyman for the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long also spoke about Paul Heyman on the latest episode of Wrestling Time Machine.

According to Teddy, Paul Heyman had made significant contributions to the pro wrestling business, making his WWE Hall of Fame induction well-deserved.

"Since we are talking about Heyman, congratulations to him. I mean he certainly deserves it. He has done a lot for the wrestling business. I am kinda like Bill. I have known Paul for so many years (...) Paul has certainly, like I said, has done a lot for the business man, and he certainly deserves it, and congratulations to him." [5:03 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen what Paul Heyman will do for the rest of his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face former WWE Intercontinental champion someday

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE