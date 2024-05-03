Veteran shares his honest thoughts on how major Federal ban may affect WWE (Exclusive)

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a new ruling by the USA FTC (Federal Trade Commission) may not affect WWE as badly as other sectors.

THE FTC recently finalized the decision to render most non-compete clauses obsolete. Considering how WWE also incorporates such clauses, which typically range from 30 to 90 days, this could also impact the Triple H-led company. However, Bill Apter believes that the new rule may not cause much change for the pro wrestling business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist explained his perspective:

"I think that in the wrestling business, it might not be taken the way it would with other businesses like an IBM or whatever you wanna take it. I think a non-compete in the wrestling business, you know, is usually, well, that you won't go to a competing organization for 90 days. It's not a fully 'You can't do it.' It is usually for a shorter period of time. So I don't know how that's gonna work." [6:13 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks the Non-compete clause is more helpful than limiting

According to Teddy Long, the non-compete clause acts as a safety net for several superstars who have been released out of the blue, allowing them to get their footing.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated:

"Well, I would rather stick with the non-compete. You know what I mean. At least you got, like, the WWE, I believe it's 90 days that you got there. But at least you're collecting a check for the next 90 days cause you don't know if you are going to one company or not unless you have already worked that deal out. So you did leave one company, you knew exactly that you had a job, and you wanna go right to work. But a lot of guys may just be, may just get terminated and... you know, have nowhere else to go. So they would need that 90 days." [7:19 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if WWE's policies will change anytime soon.

