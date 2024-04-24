FTC approves major ban that could effect recent WWE releases

The Federal Trade Commission has just approved a major ban that could impact WWE's recent releases and free agents moving forward in the wrestling business.

Last Friday night, the promotion released Jinder Mahal, Indus Scher, Xia Li, and more stars. The company also released Cameron Grimes today as well. Recently, the Federal Trade Commission has finalized a rule that will put an end to the majority of non-compete clauses.

It is unknown how the new rule will impact the wrestling business, as WWE stars often have a 30 or 90-day non-compete clause following their release.

Expand Tweet

WWE released a bunch of talent last September following the company's merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings. The released stars had to wait for their non-compete clause to expire before performing elsewhere.

Top Dolla claims Triple H told him the door is open for WWE return

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis was released by the promotion last September. He was a part of the Hit Row faction but the group was unable to connect with wrestling fans on the main roster.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the current TNA Wrestling star said that Triple H told him that there was the potential for him to return to the company down the line.

However, Francis said he is not waiting for that and is determined to prove the company wrong for letting him go.

"I know the door to WWE is still open. Triple H told me that himself, but at the end of the day I'm not waiting on that. I did everything that I could while I was there, and I appreciate every opportunity that they gave me. But, at the end of the day, if you don't think that you can do something with me, then I think you're wrong, and I think that I've already started to prove that. I think that I'll continue to prove that," he said. [From 02:55 - 03:22]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The promotion is coming off an incredibly successful WrestleMania XL event earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if the company releases any more talent in the coming days.