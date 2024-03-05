Triple H told released star the door is open for a WWE return (Exclusive)

Triple H has overseen the creative direction of WWE's main roster storylines since July 2022. In an exclusive interview, released superstar AJ Francis disclosed details about a conversation he had with The Game around the time of his departure.

Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, received his release from WWE for the second time in September 2023. The 33-year-old was a member of the Hit Row faction alongside Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah Scott, aka AEW's Swerve Strickland.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Francis made it clear that Triple H has not ruled out rehiring him again:

"I know the door to the WWE is still open. Triple H told me that himself, but at the end of the day I'm not waiting on that. I did everything that I could while I was there, and I appreciate every opportunity that they gave me. But, at the end of the day, if you don't think that you can do something with me, then I think you're wrong, and I think that I've already started to prove that. I think that I'll continue to prove that." [2:55 – 3:22]

In the video above, Francis also opened up about the huge compliments he received from John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura.

AJ Francis reveals his post-WWE plan

While some wrestlers slow down their in-ring careers after leaving WWE, that is not the case for AJ Francis. The former NFL player has wrestled on the independent scene and in TNA since receiving his release six months ago.

As he continues his wrestling career elsewhere, Francis plans to make a name for himself on the independent circuit:

"I think that I'm gonna make waves all through this industry on every company, on every brand, at every city. I think I'm gonna go all over the world and do some of the craziest things nobody's ever seen before, and I'm gonna be able to have some of the greatest moments on the independent scene that anybody's ever had." [3:23 – 3:40]

Francis also named four wrestlers he would like to step into the ring with soon:

"I can't wait to face guys like Matt Cardona or even like a Nick Gage or Zilla Fatu, Jacob Fatu. These guys are legends on the indie scene, and I'm more than ready to show that I deserve to belong in the same breath as them." [3:42 – 4:13]

Francis featured in matches and segments with several big names in WWE, including Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and The Usos. His last televised match for the company ended in defeat against LA Knight on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Did you prefer AJ Francis as a babyface or a heel? Let us know in the comments section.

