Austin Theory has not had a great run on TV since Vince McMahon shockingly announced his retirement in July 2022. Vince Russo is one of the many veterans that have highlighted the issues with Theory's creative direction, and he specifically spoke about the superstar's recent losses on Legion of RAW.

Theory was booked strongly under Mr. McMahon as he picked up big wins and looked set to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The 24-year-old's fortunes have changed for the worse since Triple H came to power, as he has put together an unsatisfactory win-loss record in recent months.

Vince Russo explained that the high frequency of defeats had directly hurt the fanbase's perception of a Money in the Bank winner. Here's what Russo had to say about Austin Theory and his recent on-screen downfall:

"You're beating the guy continuously that has the Money in the Bank case. Chris, what is the point of having the case, then? That is supposed to be a threat that when that guy cashes in the case, it's game over. But when you're losing every single week, I don't get it, Chris; I don't understand it." [From 28:10 to 29:00]

Austin Theory might still be a part of Triple H's long-term plans, but as of this writing, Vince Russo believes that the superstar has no momentum and doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things on the main roster.

"Well, I think it's safe to say, and Chris, if you disagree with me, please disagree with me; Theory means nothing right now. I mean, absolutely zero. Nothing!" added Russo. [From 30:21 to 30:33]

WWE's reported plan for Austin Theory's MITB cash-in

While there have been a handful of opportunities, the former NXT star is yet to officially cash in the MITB contract, which he won earlier this year in July.

As reported by WrestleVotes, the writing team has pitched the idea for Austin Theory to be the first WWE superstar to keep the briefcase for an entire year. The storyline could have Austin in a race against the clock as he enters the final day of the prescribed time limit.

While there are no details on whether WWE would want him to become a champion after the proposed angle, the company will undoubtedly create history if they commit to the plan, irrespective of the outcome.

Would you like to see it happen? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes