Veteran tears into WWE following Elektra Lopez's release; has one reason for it (Exclusive)

WWE recently released a handful of superstars, including Elektra Lopez. The 32-year-old was a member of Legado Del Fantasma, and her release has led to a veteran tearing into the company for an interesting reason.

Ad

The veteran in question is former WWE head writer Vince Russo. On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer tore into the company, not about Elektra Lopez's release in particular but about how the company hires stars only not to use them.

He mentioned Paul Ellering, who, until recently, was a manager of sorts for The Final Testament. He claimed that relating the two doesn't make sense, stating that when he was the head writer, he did not put people on TV if he wasn't going to do something with them.

Ad

Trending

"God, just in that same category as Ellering (Paul). Why are you bringing these people in if you're just not gonna do anything? I don't understand that. I mean, I was a head writer. I'm not going to bring somebody in and put them on my TV show if we're not going to do something with them. Just doesn't make any sense to me," claimed Vince Russo. [08:27-08:49]

Ad

Ad

WWE also released Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, and The Authors of Pain, along with Elektra Lopez and Paul Ellering. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for these superstars.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE