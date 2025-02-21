  • home icon
  Veteran tears into WWE following Elektra Lopez's release; has one reason for it (Exclusive)

Veteran tears into WWE following Elektra Lopez's release; has one reason for it (Exclusive)

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 21, 2025 02:01 GMT
Elektra Lopez was recently released by WWE [Image credits: WWE.com and Elektra Lopez
Elektra Lopez was recently released by WWE [Image credits: WWE.com and Elektra Lopez's X account]

WWE recently released a handful of superstars, including Elektra Lopez. The 32-year-old was a member of Legado Del Fantasma, and her release has led to a veteran tearing into the company for an interesting reason.

The veteran in question is former WWE head writer Vince Russo. On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer tore into the company, not about Elektra Lopez's release in particular but about how the company hires stars only not to use them.

He mentioned Paul Ellering, who, until recently, was a manager of sorts for The Final Testament. He claimed that relating the two doesn't make sense, stating that when he was the head writer, he did not put people on TV if he wasn't going to do something with them.

"God, just in that same category as Ellering (Paul). Why are you bringing these people in if you're just not gonna do anything? I don't understand that. I mean, I was a head writer. I'm not going to bring somebody in and put them on my TV show if we're not going to do something with them. Just doesn't make any sense to me," claimed Vince Russo. [08:27-08:49]
WWE also released Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, and The Authors of Pain, along with Elektra Lopez and Paul Ellering. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for these superstars.

Edited by Angana Roy
