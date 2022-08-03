Veteran tells WWE to take titles off Roman Reigns and The Usos (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and The Usos should have lost their WWE titles a long time ago, according to legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell.

Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, does not think titles should be held for longer than a year. Reigns won the Universal and WWE Championships 702 and 121 days ago, respectively. Meanwhile, The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship 380 days ago before capturing the RAW Tag Team Championship 74 days ago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk,” Mantell questioned why WWE has kept the titles on The Bloodline for such a long time. He also predicted that storylines will improve after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative.

“I think Roman’s held the belt too long,” Mantell said. “I think The Usos have held it way, way too long. I think those belts need to change hands at least twice a year. Give somebody else a chance. I don’t know, but I think we’ll see a better product overall [with Triple H in charge], I’m hoping.” [2:02-2:25]

Roman Reigns and The Usos’ recent title defenses

Jimmy and Jey Uso retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits at SummerSlam on Saturday. They also successfully defended the titles against Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of RAW.

In the SummerSlam main event, Roman Reigns received help from his cousins to defeat Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. The 23-minute encounter was widely viewed as one of the best matches of The Tribal Chief’s career.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The event will be the first major WWE show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

