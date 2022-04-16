"I don't think it makes Sheamus and the other guy look good" - Wrestling veteran lambasts the presentation of new WWE star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is not happy with the way the company is booking Butch on WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus addressed Butch's unruly behavior after a match last week. He made it clear that The New Day was the enemy and the former NXT UK Champion would be targeting his aggression towards Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

In this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed that WWE was presenting Butch as a scrappy child. He added that the superstar formerly known as Pete Dunne was doing a good job with the character, but the angle made Sheamus and Holland look bad.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I don't get it. He's a grown man. I don't think it makes Sheamus and the other guy look good because why would they have this guy? He's completely insane. He's hitting them and arguing with them. But I don't know. I've seen one thing, he plays the role well. But I'm not familiar with him before. This is my first time seeing him. And so are the fans, I would think. Certainly not everybody has seen him in NXT UK and stuff. But, we'll see." (From 1:20:04 - 1:20:50)

Butch started a brawl with the New Day on WWE SmackDown

Butch was full of aggression during the interview segment as he shoved Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior was in the middle of his speech when Holland informed him that they had "lost" the newest addition to their team.

The shot cut to the New Day signing autographs and making fun of the NXT callup. Butch ran towards the table and launched an attack on the New Day. This led to an all-out brawl as Sheamus and Holland also got involved. It took a number of WWE officials and Adam Pearce to separate the two teams.

WWE seem to have gone a different with Pete Dunne's new character. It will be interesting to see if his belligerence causes him to lose favor with Sheamus and Ridge Holland in the coming weeks.

