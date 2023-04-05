Veteran thinks WWE Hall of Famer would have no sold Stunners from Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has fantasy-booked a match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and the late, great WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

The Texas Rattlesnake is arguably the biggest star in the history of WWE, as he was the company's face during its most successful phase, the Attitude Era. As for Race, he's known as one of the toughest men in the business, having performed for WWE, NWA, and WCW, among other companies, during his illustrious career.

Since Harley Race had already hung up his boots by the time Austin came into the business, the two never collided inside the ring. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained how he would have booked a match between Race and Austin.

The veteran journalist that he would have had Harley Race quickly get up after taking Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunners. However, Apter added that in the end, the former WWE Champion would find a way to defeat his opponent.

"How I would book this thing is I would see Harley barely even react to the Stone Cold stunners and just get up, Undertaker style, but I have a feeling, somehow Stone Cold would have found a way. Harley was an excellent technical wrestler and brawler Austin has more of the dirty style and I think he would do something (to win)," said Bill Apter. [11:15 - 11:44]

Check out the full video below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin has hung up his boots

While there was speculation Austin could compete at WrestleMania 39, especially since he had wrestled at the event's previous edition, he ended up not wrestling at the show. In an interview ahead of the Premium Live Event, Stone Cold Steve Austin made it clear if he was done with in-ring competition.

"Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done…although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It's good to be back and see some of the faces. I'm looking forward to the guys I'm going to see tonight, but I've been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it," said Austin.

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Entrance Of The Day!



Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania 38 Entrance Of The Day!Stone Cold Steve AustinWrestleMania 38 https://t.co/npr1DUPmRv

Though he won't wrestle anymore, fans can still expect The Texas Rattlesnake to occasionally show up on WWE's programming.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes