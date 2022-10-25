Veteran thinks WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has become "just another wrestler on the roster" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently blasted WWE for their poor booking of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, resulting in her becoming stale.

Since capturing the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 38 from Becky Lynch, The EST of WWE has been going strong as the champion, accumulating several notable title defenses.

However, her presentation on TV has left plenty to be desired, with many fans pointing out the lack of memorable segments and storylines for her.

Vince Russo echoed similar thoughts on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, where he spoke about Bianca Belair's booking. Russo first stated that Bianca Belair was a "freak of nature" and a "special" talent.

However, he added that due to the lackluster storyline and feuds she has been a part of, Belair has become "just another wrestler on the roster."

"Absolutely. She's a stallion. She's special, she's a freak of nature. We have put her over to the moon. But if you don't have a character and a storyline, you're just another wrestler on the roster. And they all become just another wrestler on the roster," said Russo. (14:06 - 14:31)

Check out the full review of this week's WWE RAW here:

Bianca Belair faced a loss on this week's WWE RAW

In the main event of this week's RAW, Bianca Belair squared off against Bayley in a non-title match. Earlier, the two women collided at Extreme Rules, where The EST of WWE retained her gold in a Ladder match.

However, this time around, The Role Model avenged her loss by securing a shocking victory over her arch-rival. Moreover, Bayley's win wasn't the only surprising aspect of the Monday night show. Shedding her superhero image, a returning Nikki Cross took out Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

She then attacked Bianca Belair, allowing Bayley to pin the RAW Women's Champion for a massive win. Interestingly, post-match, Cross got back into the ring to lay down Bayley as well to close the show with her standing tall.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Bianca Belair becoming stale on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

