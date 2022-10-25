Create

WWE star has character and name change on RAW after 14 months; assaults Bayley

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 25, 2022 08:59 AM IST
The Grand Slam Champion won the main event but was assaulted
Former women's champion Bayley was attacked on the latest episode of RAW by Nikki A.S.H., who seems to have undergone a drastic character change.

The Role Model headlined the latest edition of RAW. The Grand Slam Champion defeated Bianca Belair in a bout that continued their feud. The two women recently faced each other at Extreme Rules, where The EST emerged victorious.

However, the main event also saw the return of Nikki A.S.H. After 14 months, she has not only reverted to her old name, Nikki Cross, but also seems to have returned to her persona during her days with SAnitY.

In the concluding minutes of RAW, Bianca Belair had the match won with a K.O.D. However, chaos ensued at ringside as an unknown entity hit a splash on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, as well as the referee, taking them all out.

This resulted in Bayley taking advantage of the situation and getting the win on the RAW Women's Champion. The mystery woman turned out to be Nikki Cross without her superhero attire.

Post-match, Cross took out the Damage CTRL leader Bayley as well, making a statement with a big character change.

Nikki Cross has been portraying the character of an Almost Superhero over the past year. She was last seen teaming up with Doudrop. It remains to be seen what is in store for the former women's champion over the next few weeks.

What do you make of Nikki reverting to her old gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.

