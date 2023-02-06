Veteran turns livid at the suggestion of WWE sacrificing Roman Reigns to end The Bloodline [Exclusive]

The WWE Universe has been busy speculating over the end of Roman Reigns' title reign, coinciding with the end of The Bloodline. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell strongly disagrees.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes in a title match at WrestleMania 39. Before that, the Tribal Chief will put his gold on the line against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber later this month.

For the first time in months, Reigns' Bloodline appears weak after Sami Zayn's betrayal and Jey Uso's consequent absence. Many suggested that it could be the beginning of the end for The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa potentially turning on Reigns after he loses his title.

Host Sid Pullar brought up this suggestion in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge. But Dutch Mantell instantly dismissed the idea, claiming that WWE would not sacrifice Roman Reigns and The Bloodline now when they are the biggest heels in the company. Mantell suggested that Reigns might take some time off after losing his gold, but it's not the right time to end the faction. He was quoted as saying:

"Sid, really, you need to get off that pipe. Do you think they are going to sacrifice Roman Reigns? That's the hottest thing they got. He might take some time off (after losing his title) and come back, but I don't think they are going to drop that. If I was in creative and you were a member, I'd have to reach over and slap you for even thinking about that. Let's not even think about that, guys. [30:45 - 31:18]

Dutch Mantell explains potential plans for Roman Reigns in WWE when his championship reign ends

Mantell highlighted The Bloodline's ongoing feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a bid to explain how WWE can use Roman Reigns after he loses his title. He further stated that there is room to create multiple engaging stories from the fallout between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

"Roman Reigns could lose the championship. I think he will lose the championship to Cody Rhodes, but now they want to kill that son of a b*tch. They want to beat the living cr*p, and now they have created enemies. Now that they've created Sami, they have created Kevin Owens, and they have created some other people that just hate The Bloodline. So you've got three right there, so you might as well keep that together and keep it running because look at the stories they can tell out of that," said Mantell. [31:38 - 32:00]

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. He is currently the most popular babyface in the company, but the support is expected to reach new heights when the Hometown Hero walks out for a match in Canada.

