"Goldberg killed me" - Veteran was unhappy after taking an unsafe spear from the former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that he didn't enjoy being on the receiving end of a dangerous spear from Goldberg in WCW.

After joining World Championship Wrestling as its head writer, Vince Russo somehow found himself in the world title picture that primarily featured Booker T and Goldberg.

Russo infamously won the WCW World Championship from Booker T in a Steel Cage match on a Monday Nitro episode in September 2000 after Goldberg accidentally speared him out of the closed structure.

On The Wrestling Outlaws with 'Road Dogg' Brian James, Vince recalled he was already dealing with a concussion heading into the match and specifically instructed Goldberg to be cautious during the spot.

Unfortunately for Russo, he crashed head-first into the barricade outside and was least happy about the bump:

"I became world champion because Goldberg killed me! There was, you know, a barricade, the steel barricades, Brian. All day long, bro; I had a concussion at the time," stated Vince Russo. "So, all day long, I'm saying, 'Bill, you've got to put me between the barricade. You'll kill me. I'm concussed, bro. Yeah, yeah, yeah, no problem!' Bro, [he] drills me through the cage, back of my head smacks into the barricade." [1:05 - 2:00]

Where is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg now?

The former Universal Champion has not been spotted on WWE TV since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Goldberg re-signed with WWE in 2016 and has since been the company's go-to special attraction talent in recent years.

The 55-year-old legend has returned sporadically to compete in high-profile matches only, and as things stand, the promotion has no known creative plans for the Hall of Famer.

While the veteran is still under a contract, he has seemingly wrestled all the matches he was initially scheduled to deliver as per his deal. However, Goldberg is open to an in-ring return. It will be interesting to see if the current Head of Creative Triple H brings the WCW legend back for another significant storyline.

