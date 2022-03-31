"Becky does not need this win" - Veteran backs WWE to give Bianca Belair the victory at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's WrestleMania program has received a lot of TV time on RAW, and rightfully so, as it is one of the top title matches on the entire card.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania preview show featured former OVW manager Kenny Bolin and, just like many fans, the veteran personality wanted Bianca Belair to emerge with her hands raised at WrestleMania.

Belair will enter WrestleMania looking to avenge her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch from SummerSlam 2021. Kenny Bolin, who oversaw the rise of several main event superstars in WWE's developmental system, noted that Becky Lynch didn't need the win as she is already an established name.

Bolin said WWE just needed to script a logical finish as Becky Lynch's on-screen image wouldn't take a substantial hit if she drops the RAW Women's Championship to Belair.

"Wow, I'm going to go; somebody here posted, Bianca must win. I agree. Becky does not need this win in any way whatsoever. It doesn't change anything for her at all," revealed Kenny Bolin. "And I think being screw job, after screw job, after screw job, has to win this unless she doesn't want that ponytail anymore! WrestleMania would be a good place to lose it. You don't have all that just to lose it; I don't think she's ready to go with the Butch look yet (laughs). I would pick Bianca. I think Bianca needs it much more than Becky because for Becky; it does not matter; just figure out a way for a good finish, and Becky is going to be just fine." [53:36 - 54:20]

Bianca Belair forces Becky Lynch to get a makeover ahead of WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair sent a strong message to Becky Lynch on the most recent RAW by cutting the reigning champion's hair in an explosive segment.

Big Time Becks took to social media earlier today to unveil an incredible new look, and the superstar seems to have made the most out of the grim situation.

However, "The EST of WWE" has the upper hand with just days left for WrestleMania 38, and she is also currently the odds-on favorite to walk out of Dallas as the new RAW Women's Champion.

