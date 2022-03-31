Watch: Becky Lynch gets a makeover following attack by Bianca Belair on RAW

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was severely humiliated by her WrestleMania 38 opponent Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW as she cut her hair in the middle of the ring. The EST of WWE took this step after Lynch first tried to cut off her braid.

Following an embarrassing haircut on RAW, Big Time Becks received a complete makeover from a professional hairstylist. WWE released a video of Lynch getting a new hairdo in which she claimed that she couldn't walk around looking normal after what Bianca did to her.

"Just cut it. If she's gonna cut off my hair, I can't be walking around looking normal. Can't be no Karen. Yeah, it's gonna be different, it's gonna be wild, it's gonna be epic, it's gonna be Big Time. Gotta make it Big Time. Gonna be a freakin' trendsetter with this hairdo," Lynch said.

Once her hairdo was done, Lynch looked mighty impressed with it. She even shared a picture of her new look on social media, claiming that the joke was on Bianca as Big Time Becks looks "cool af."

Becky Lynch loves what she's doing right now in WWE

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE last year at SummerSlam 2021 and squashed Bianca Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following the WWE Draft 2021, she swapped her title with Charlotte Flair, becoming the new RAW Women's Champion. Lynch is currently one of the biggest heels in the company's women's division.

Speaking on Midnight Mess with Colin Murray recently, Becky Lynch gave her honest thoughts on her current WWE run.

But I do love it. I'm probably having more fun and, I think, doing the best work of my career. Even if it's just from a personal standpoint, if nobody else feels like that, so at the end of the day, that's all that matters. It's not all that matters, but I am enjoying it and I feel like I'm doing good work and helping create a division. That is spectacular. I'm so proud of what we're doing. Well, I think we have fantastic women and I think we've elevated them and are going to continue to do so and I think the possibilities are endless when you have a group like that," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Who do you think will walk out of this match as the RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

