21-year veteran wants to face WWE star Charlotte Flair in first-time-ever match

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is a dream opponent for IMPACT/TNA legend ODB.

ODB trained at WWE’s former developmental system Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in 2006-2007 before making her name in TNA. The 44-year-old is a four-time Knockouts World Champion and a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion (w/Eric Young).

On the “Just Alyx” show, the veteran wrestler revealed that WWE has been in contact with her over the years. If a deal is ever agreed, she thinks Flair would be the perfect person to step into the ring with:

“One of them would be Charlotte Flair,” ODB said. “I would like to step up my game because she has it all. She can talk, especially being a Flair, she really had to step it up for that. She’s an amazing athlete, can talk on the mic, you believe her. You love her, you hate her.” [2:42-3:02]

ODB has appeared in several promotions in recent years, including AEW and NWA. Her most recent high-profile singles match ended in defeat against then-IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice in March 2021.

Charlotte Flair is currently absent from WWE TV

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in May. The 36-year-old has not appeared on WWE television since the event.

From an in-ring perspective, ODB thinks she could pose a unique threat to Flair:

“I’m glad that she’s taking a break right now to kinda recharge herself. She’s always been a star. I think we could have some good matches. She’s more technical and then I would be more of a brawler for her, and I don’t think she’s had that yet!” [3:03-3:19]

Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo in May. It is unclear when she plans to return to WWE.

Who would you like Charlotte Flair to face when she makes her in-ring comeback? Let us know in the comments section.

