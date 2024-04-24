Veteran wants to be involved in a major Bloodline match in WWE (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently expressed his wish to be a part of a massive Bloodline dream match in WWE, should it ever happen.

With Roman Reigns' 1316-day run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming to an end at WWE WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has seemingly stepped up to fill the void and take control of the Bloodline. Tama Tonga's entry into the stable and Jimmy Uso's departure have also opened up new storyline opportunities. If Jacob Fatu were to also join the group, it could set up a match down the line where they face Roman Reigns and a re-united Usos. Now, David Penzer has expressed his desire to be part of a Bloodline match.

David Penzer, a renowned ring announcer who has worked in WCW and IMPACT, recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. When asked about a dream match he would like to announce someday, he stated that he would be interested in announcing Solo SIkoa, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu versus Roman Reigns & The Usos.

"I would say, and I don't know if this is gonna happen but this is what I am hoping for as a fan, because I am still a fan after everything else. I am just as much of a fan when I turned down Championship Wrestling for Florida when I was 11 years old. And I would say Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu versus Roman Reigns and the Usos." [30:58 onwards]

It remains to be seen if WWE will ever put together the six-man dream match someday in the future.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.