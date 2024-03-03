Veteran wants Nia Jax to face 3-time WWE champion at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

While Nia Jax has not been announced as a participant in this year's WrestleMania, WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks a particular star would be the perfect opponent for her.

The superstar in question is none other than Bianca Belair, who is also yet to be announced for WrestleMania 40. While Bianca is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion, she wasn't able to secure a win at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches this year.

However, she has consistently appeared in much of the promotional graphics for The Grandest Stage of Them All, which has made fans believe she will be a part of the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of seeing Nia Jax going up against Bianca Belair.

"Okay so, I gotta tell you man, I like, you know me bro, I got a reputation for outside of the box. How about Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax? (...) Well I would like to see that." [2:01 onwards]

The former WWE champion has expressed a desire to face Rhea Ripley

While Rhea Ripley is already scheduled to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair has previously shared her wish to face The Eradicator.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated:

"I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites," said Belair.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the two superstars will collide somewhere down the line.

