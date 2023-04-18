Veteran wants WWE to fix a major problem with RAW while explaining interesting John Wick 4 example (Exclusive) 

WWE offered another eventful episode of RAW this week. While reviewing the show, Vince Russo cited an intriguing example relating to John Wick 4 while highlighting an issue with the red brand.

While RAW has been advertised as WWE's flagship show since its debut, several fans have criticized the company for the program's duration. The three-hour runtime can sometimes not make for a wholly entertaining viewing experience as WWE loses viewers as the episode progresses.

Vince Russo recently watched the highly acclaimed fourth installment in the John Wick series, which, incidentally, also ran for nearly three hours. The former WWE writer enjoyed the film and noted that it didn't contain dull moments, which wasn't always the case with Monday Night RAW.

Whenever WWE puts out an underwhelming episode of RAW, pundits blame it on the duration of RAW, but Russo didn't buy the excuse, as he explained below:

"A couple of things I want to compare RAW to because it's very, very hot right now. Last Tuesday, I saw John Wick 4 because I'm a huge fan of the franchise. First of all, there are two things I want to tell you. Initially, the movie was three hours long, much like this show. Chris, it flew by. You would have sworn the movie was an hour. There was not one dull spot, not one boring spot, not a useless dialogue. Three hours, that had you glued to the television screen. The reason I bring that up, guys, is because we always make the three-hour excuse for RAW. No, it can't be done." [4:00 - 5:00]

"It would be challenging to do it every week" - Vince Russo on WWE RAW being a weekly show

At first glance, the comparison between a feature-length film and RAW might seem unwarranted as the latter has been on television for multiple decades every week.

Russo realized the hurdles in creating compelling content consistently on TV and recalled his days as a writer for WCW when he and Ed Ferrara wrote nine straight three-hour episodes of Nitro.

Vince did not expect WWE to hit the ball out of the park with RAW on every occasion, as that would seem impossible to achieve. The 62-year-old veteran, however, wished to see the promotion occasionally offer RAW episodes with "non-stop action" for three straight hours, which he hasn't encountered for years:

"Now, don't get me wrong. RAW is weekly. So, obviously, it would be challenging to do it every week," clarified Russo. "Even though, I will say Ed Ferrara and myself reeled out nine three-hour Nitros with no problem. But, even once in a while, can they give us one with non-stop action? Once every three months, maybe four times a year?" [5:00 - 5:40]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-wwe-u… WWE Universe furious about two Grand Slam Champions facing each other on WWE RAW WWE Universe furious about two Grand Slam Champions facing each other on WWE RAWsportskeeda.com/wwe/news-wwe-u…

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion regarding RAW's runtime? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes