Veteran wants WWE to "get rid of everyone" and bring in Randy Orton and Kurt Angle for massive roles (Exclusives)

Vince Russo recently discussed how WWE should get rid of all backstage agents and have Randy Orton and Kurt Angle perform those responsibilities.

The role of an agent is immensely crucial in the wrestling business, as they help lay down a match's structure alongside the performers. Since millions and millions of fans watch WWE's shows, agents work closely with talents to break down all matches before they go down on TV. Names like Jason Jordan, Tyson Kidd, Jamie Noble, and more are some of WWE's most prominent agents.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that WWE should let go of all agents and have Randy Orton and Kurt Angle take over their responsibilities. Russo added that it made little sense to have agents who themselves didn't achieve high-level success in the business.

The former WWE writer believes instead of having "good little hands," the company needs to have stars take up the position of agents.

"Bro, can you imagine, seriously, bro? Orton and Angle as the two agents. That's it. Get rid of everyone. Bro, listen, we call them good little hands. Bro, you're not a 220-hitter in baseball and then become a hitting coach. No, bro, you batted 220; you're gonna tell other people how to hit? You're a good little hand, bro. We don't need more good little hands. We need stars," said Vince Russo. (4:30 - 5:02)

Vince Russo says WWE RAW will become better with Randy Orton and Kurt Angle as agents

Furthermore, Russo pointed out that many of RAW's issues will be resolved if Orton and Angle become agents. He believes that the two WWE legends are the perfect candidates for the job, who would exponentially improve the quality of RAW.

"You put Angle and Orton back there; come on, man! I guarantee you, bro. The stuff we bury on Monday night, it'll be down to one thing. Not like the whole entire show. I think Kurt's birthday is around. I think he's 54. You know Orton with his health, my god what two better guys you could possible have, bro," added Vince Russo. (5:03 - 5:40)

Although Kurt Angle is retired, he could take up this backstage role. Randy Orton is still not finished with his in-ring career. The Viper has been away from the promotion since May due to a back injury, with no timeline in sight for a return.

What do you make of Vince Russo's idea for Orton and Angle becoming agents? Do you see The Viper hanging up his wrestling boots anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

