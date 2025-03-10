Veteran will retire in 10 more months; leaving the wrestling business forever and won't even watch WWE shows

A veteran is set to retire in 10 months time and will never even watch a WWE show again after that. He's now talked about it.

Ad

In the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he will leave the wrestling business forever when he turns 65 in 10 months time. He will turn 65 on January 24, 2026. He would then be leaving it forever. The former WWE writer said that he can't watch the show catered to kids as a 65-year-old man, adding that he had always known there would be a day when he would stop watching, and that's when he would choose to end it.

Ad

Trending

“I’m gonna stick around till 65. But then, I can’t be a 65-year-old man watching a show for five-year-olds. I just can’t; I can’t do it, bro! I knew that there would be a day that I would stop watching, and that’s gonna be the day. But we got a lot of time between now and then,” he said. [8:30-8:50]

Ad

Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out that the show would continue without Russo, but even after his departure, the 64-year-old would have a place in his heart. Russo also said that Legion of RAW would be continuing even after that.

“Yeah, it will, of course it will!” [9:00-9:02]

Before he gets there, there's a lot of time to go, and WWE has some big shows scheduled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback