Veteran writer bashes WWE for bad creative with Jey Uso on RAW; claims the "story is over in 15 minutes" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Jey Uso kicking off the show on RAW this week. The star set the tone for the show with an action-packed first 15 minutes.

Uso was entertaining the fans at ringside when Gunther ambushed him this week. This did not deter the 2025 Royal Rumble winner as he announced that he would challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that there was no follow-up to the segment throughout the night. He recalled that if Stone Cold Steve Austin was booked in a similar place, he would ask for the story to continue throughout the night. The veteran writer felt WWE creative could have followed up the angle with some more backstage segments where Gunther could once again blindside Jey Uso, thereby getting more heel heat.

"If Austin was in the Jey role and that was the end of it, Austin would come to me and say, 'Wait a minute, Vince. I'm not gonna go looking for him throughout the show? I'm just gonna let him beat my b*tt and that's gonna be okay?' He would say something to me. They could have Jey looking for him and could have Gunther ambush him and have even more heat on him. I just don't know why the story is over in 15 minutes." [From 12:10 onwards]

Jey Uso has been unsuccessful in getting the World Heavyweight Championship off Gunther in the past. It will be interesting to see if he can change his fate at WrestleMania.

