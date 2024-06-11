Veteran writer discusses why WWE wants Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a raunchy storyline (Exclusive)

The Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio storyline in WWE is heating up. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about this raunchy angle and the company's creative direction.

Over the last few weeks, Morgan has been trying to seduce Dominik Mysterio to exact revenge on Rhea Ripley. After their awkward confrontation last week, Liv met "Dirty" Dom and handed him the key card to her hotel room.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the edgy storyline was possibly aimed at getting teens and college students to watch the product like back in the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era. However, the veteran writer felt that apart from the Liv and Dom storyline, the show was not a cool product, and teens would probably not watch it.

Trending

"The time that you're talking about, it wasn't teens, it was college students. It was 18 to early 20s, it was college students." [From 22:10 onwards]

Later, during a backstage segment, as Judgment Day was getting ready to take care of business, Finn Balor sneakily took the key card to Liv Morgan's room and kept it for himself.

It will be interesting to see how Balor is involved in this whole storyline with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback