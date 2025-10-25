Veteran writer exposes Jacob Fatu's booking; claims WWE used recycled storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the current storyline with Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf is currently sidelined from the company with an injury.
Last week on the blue brand, Jacob Fatu was attacked viciously. Under mysterious circumstances, the wrestling sensation was found backstage under a pile of production equipment. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis and a number of officials tried to pry him out.
Jacob was in bad shape and was bleeding from the mouth. This accident rendered him incapable of competing for the number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo criticized the booking. He noted that WWE had just repeated a storyline. The former writer pointed out that the creative team had executed the same angle with Jade Cargill almost a year ago. That attack was perpetrated by Naomi. It remains to be seen who Jacob Fatu's mystery assailant was.
"It's like seriously, I swear to God, the whodunit with Fatu. They did that same thing with Jade Cargill. The same exact thing," Russo said.
After the attack, Cody Rhodes promptly pointed the finger at Drew McIntyre. Aldis also confronted The Scottish Warrior, asking if he had anything to do with the attack.
Drew denied his involvement, but Cody kept insinuating that he was responsible. The argument led to the two men getting into a match later in the evening. Cody and Drew will face off in a huge Undisputed WWE Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.
