Veteran writer exposes WWE's ploy to get heat for Dominik Mysterio on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Dominik Mysterio is not getting organic heat from the fans. The star is currently one of the biggest heels in the company.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan took a beating at the hands of The Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Bash in Berlin. The storyline continued on RAW this week as The Judgment Day walked down to the ring. Once again, Dom could barely get in any words, and his promo was drowned in a chorus of boos.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that WWE was piping in the boos. He detailed that the sounds came on immediately after Dominik Mysterio said one word. The veteran also pointed out that the star always lowered his mic after every word, almost as if it was rehearsed.

"If you don't think they are not piping in the Dominik Mysterio heat, let me explain to you guys how you know they are piping in the heat. Dominik says one syllable and immediately lowers the mic every single time because he's being cued to. They know once Dom says one syllable, cue the music. And watch Dominik bro, he says, Wha--, Ah--. What would Dominik do if the house didn't boo?" [From 17:44 onwards]

During the same discussion, Russo pointed out that WWE shamelessly piped in fake noises during Dom's promos. He felt it was getting ridiculous, and the smart fans could see through the ploy.

"If you do it once, that's one thing. Oh my God, bro, it's 15 times. Every time there is a Dominik promo." [From 19:08 onwards]

It was another tough night for The Judgment Day this week as Damian Priest and Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the main event.

