Veteran WWE star Mr. Anderson discusses what it meant to be working at WrestleMania: "When you're in it, it's just a job" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE star Mr. Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) recently spoke about his WrestleMania moment. The star worked with the company from 2005 to 2009.

Mr. Kennedy quickly rose up the ranks in WWE as one of the biggest up-and-coming prospects, locking horns with major stars on the roster. His crowning moment came at WrestleMania 23, where he won the Money in the Bank contract.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 48-year-old ex-WWE star recalled what it felt like being at the spectacle. He mentioned that initially, it felt like another day on the job for him. However, he was amazed by the sea of people in the arena. He stated that after the match when he went up to the luxury box, he could appreciate the magnitude of what he had accomplished.

"When you're in it, it's just a job. Now looking back on it, it feels weird for me to say that. I remember at the time you're working five nights a week. Okay, on the day I walked out into the arena, I looked out, it's an empty arena, and it was like, 'Holy sh*t, this is gonna look crazy.' Then when I went out, I looked out, it looked like a 20,000-seat arena. That was just really cool. Wrestled the match and then I went upstairs to the luxury box where they had all the family members and then I saw this giant sea of people and that little, tiny ring in the center. That's when it dawned on me like, holy sh*t I just did that." [From 2:44 onwards]

Mr. Kennedy lost the briefcase to Edge despite winning the Money in the Bank contract. The former WWE star sustained an injury at the time, that was presumed to keep him out for months.

