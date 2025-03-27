Randy Orton's reaction has now been revealed after a veteran WWE star was released. The release came out of nowhere.

Randy Orton and Baron Corbin were friends, and he was convinced that Corbin would be a lifetime star in WWE. Thus, when he was suddenly released from the company last year, The Viper was left shocked.

In a new interview, Corbin revealed that he had always done what the company asked of him and never made waves; he worked with whatever was given to him and never complained about taking someone else over.

"I was a little blindsided, but I also kind of expected it. I was in a weird place... Randy Orton was dead set that I would be a lifer in WWE. When that happened, he was completely shocked because I've been a guy that never made waves. I always did what was asked of me. I made everything that was given to me really, really good. I never complained about having to give someone else their flowers or put someone else over," Corbin said.

Normally, someone in Corbin's spot who does everything that he did to put stars over does not get let go; thus, Orton's reaction is understandable. Corbin is now getting ready to head to MLW.

