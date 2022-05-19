"Keep killing it" - Veteran WWE Superstar breaks character to praise NXT sensation Nikkita Lyons

WWE veteran Natalya took to Twitter to praise Nikkita Lyons. The two women recently shared the ring against one another in a tag team match on NXT 2.0.

During a recent interview, Lyons spoke about the Canadian star's words of encouragement for her. The NXT star showcased her love for the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

In response, Natalya took to Twitter to point out how important it is for one to be unique. She further praised Lyons for her work in WWE and outside the company, writing the following:

"It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE, but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe. And I know you’ll always pay it forward."

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Nattie @NatbyNature WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



has nothing but love for



BOAT for a reason "She gave me words of encouragement, I've got chills right now, she loves how I'm owning who I am." @nikkita_wwe has nothing but love for @NatbyNature who spoke to the NXT star about body positivity and feeling 'accepted' in the entertainment industryBOAT for a reason "She gave me words of encouragement, I've got chills right now, she loves how I'm owning who I am."@nikkita_wwe has nothing but love for @NatbyNature who spoke to the NXT star about body positivity and feeling 'accepted' in the entertainment industry 💖BOAT for a reason 👏 https://t.co/Ozt14vEAi7 It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE , but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe . And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta… It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE, but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe. And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

The upstart has had an impressive run in WWE's third brand thus far. She has picked up notable victories against Lash Legend and Sloane Jacobs.

Nikkita Lyons recently spoke about her viral pinfall and how she planned on giving it a name

Nikkita Lyons first caught the attention of the WWE Universe following her iconic split pinfall in her debut against Kayla Inlay.

During her interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 22-year-old said she had gone up to creative to name her pinfall style. The idea was shot down by the creative team and didn't seem too appropriate. Lyons said:

“Yes, I have. But I don’t know if I can say it out loud. I don’t know if I should. Because I pitched it, and they were like — they loved it, but then they asked the higher ups... and they were like, ‘probably not.’ So I’m actually in the process of trying to figure out something catchy, but also something people would love saying and something that could become a shirt. So I’m in that process.” (H/T: Cultaholic)

The NXT Superstar recently defeated Arianna Grace to advance in the Women's Breakout Tournament. It will be interesting to see if she can secure the title moving forward.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Pratik Singh