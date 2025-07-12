Vic Joseph seemingly spoils massive WWE title change

The NXT Commentator Vic Joseph might have just spoiled the result of a major WWE title match during the NXT The Great American Bash. While calling the NXT Women's North American Championship bout between Sol Ruca and Izzi Dame, Joseph provided an interesting stat. He revealed that eight NXT championship matches have taken place in Atlanta, but the title hasn't changed hands ever.
His statistic was proven right as during the NXT Women's North American Championship match, Sol Ruca successfully defended her title. She pinned Izzi Dame to walk out of Atlanta as still champion.
It was astonishing when Vic Joseph spoiled the massive Women's North American Championship match with his statistic. The NXT Championship is also set to be defended today on The Great American Bash. It'll be interesting to see if the statistic continues there as well.
"There have been 8 NXT championship matches in Atlanta, zero title changes, " Vic stated
Sol Ruca and Zaria celebrated after the match and will be competing at WWE Evolution tomorrow for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match.
It would be a shock if Ruca and Zaria leave Atlanta with the Women's Tag Team Championship as well.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!