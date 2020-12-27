Vickie Guerrero on how Eddie Guerrero was like at home, says he was a "perfectionist" away from the ring

Vickie Guerrero has opened up on how her husband Eddie Guerrero was like away from the ring and in the company of his family. Vickie Guerrero has said that Eddie was a "perfectionist" at home too, just like in the ring.

Eddie and Vickie Guerrero were married for 15 years before the untimely demise of Eddie Guerrero in 2005. The duo was seen for the first time on-screen in WWE in 2005, and Vickie Guerrero continued to be featured on WWE television in various roles after Eddie's death.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres, Vickie Guerrero talked about her late husband and how he was when he was at home with his family.

"I saw the other side to him and the fans got to know him as this wonderful entertainer for the crowds and he loved performing for the fans. But being at home with him, he was still a perfectionist. He still cared so much about work, even though he was home with me and the kids, you know, and he was very quiet and kind of isolated from the world because he is want to come home and just kind of have his downtime. Eddie was a prankster. He loved to eat junk food on his cheat days. He was a very loving man and a great father and a son, and so, you know, for all these qualities, I wrote my autobiography and I have a lot to say about Eddie that no one got to hear my side of, you know, living with Eddie and through his demons and struggles. He just reinvented himself from learning how to conquer those demons and he was the old Eddie that I got to know 15 years ago," said Vickie Guerrero on her husband Eddie Guerrero.

She also stated that before his death, Eddie wanted to continue to work on himself after banishing his demons. She spoke about how proud she is of his accomplishments and that any story of her late husband means a lot to her.

Eddie Guerrero in WWE

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is regarded as one of the greats to step into a WWE ring, having put on phenomenal matches, as well as captivating stories.

He won the WWE Championship as well as a few other titles in the company and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

