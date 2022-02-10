"I didn’t miss my cue" - Former WWE Superstar lashes out at fan regarding famous Rey Mysterio botch

Despite popular belief, Vickie Guerrero didn't miss her cue at the SummerSlam 2005 match between Rey Mysterio and her husband, Eddie Guerrero.

In a storyline that's still being referenced on WWE programming in 2022, Latino Heat battled Mysterio in a ladder match over the custody of his son Dominik at SummerSlam.

Mysterio emerged from the match victorious, and the rest is history. However, some fans over the years insisted that Vickie Guerrero botched her spot late in the bout. She's clearly tired of hearing that narrative as she shut down a fan today on social media who said as such, tweeting out:

"Hey genius...I didn't miss my cue....Rey was under the ladder and it was not safe for me to run and push the ladder...I was told to wait until Rey was out of the way. #stayinyourlane."

You can relive Rey Mysterio's biggest career moments in WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio has spent the better part of the last two decades as a member of the WWE roster and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer when he finally calls it a career.

Now 2K is paying tribute to Mysterio by not only putting him on the cover of WWE 2K22 but giving him his own showcase mode where you can play out the most significant moments of Mysterio's legendary career.

Macho T



Never been this excited for a Showcase, as these are my all-time favorites.



Check out my Full Breakdown of today's reveal! youtu.be/DH6iAcaJf-c Eddie Guerrero Vs Rey Mysterio in #WWE2K22 is something that I need right now! The lighting / WM 21 arena looks so spot on! 🤯Never been this excited for a Showcase, as these are my all-time favorites.Check out my Full Breakdown of today's reveal! Eddie Guerrero Vs Rey Mysterio in #WWE2K22 is something that I need right now! The lighting / WM 21 arena looks so spot on! 🤯 Never been this excited for a Showcase, as these are my all-time favorites. Check out my Full Breakdown of today's reveal! ➡️youtu.be/DH6iAcaJf-c https://t.co/Z4ONZB76jf

While it's not confirmed that the ladder match between Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero will be featured in the mode, we do know that you'll be able to relive their singles match from WrestleMania 21.

WWE 2K22 releases on Friday, March 11. If you pre-order the deluxe edition, you can get the game three days earlier on Tuesday, March 8.

Do you remember this big ladder match from SummerSlam 2005? Are you hoping that you'll be able to play this match during Mysterio's Showcase mode in WWE 2K22? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

