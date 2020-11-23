Vickie Guerrero is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where she is managing former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. Guerrero was also a former WWE star, where she was a former General Manager of both SmackDown and RAW. We also obviously remember Vickie Guerrero's 'Excuse Me' catchphrase.

Vickie Guerrero opens up about how Edge helped her early in her WWE career

Vickie Guerrero was recently a guest on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the interview, Vickie Guerrero opened up about her experience working with Edge early in her WWE career. Vickie put Edge over as a "gentleman" and spoke about how much Edge helped her early on in her WWE career:

Edge was such a gentleman. He taught me so much about the ring and the psychology of the storyline. He was on board. I had that fear because here I was, Eddie Guerrero's wife. I was green and I had no talent. This is not what I did in my career. I was at home with the girls and the only reason I was there was because I was Eddie's wife and I had a lot to prove to everyone. So to be entrusted to Edge and Dolph Ziggler, for them to say 'hey, you're gonna work with Vickie Guerrero', that's something that really scared me and I had a lot of fear because I didn't want to insult their legacy. This is Edge who was this amazing wrestler, talented, he has his own legacy and now they're asking me to manage him and I'm like 'oh my god, this is insane'. When Vince put us together, I think the first they saw Edge and I on TV together, I was lecturing him about what a bad job he did. I was kind of doing the General Manager role. So when Vince McMahon said, 'we're going to show some unity with you and Edge tonight' I was like okay, great, how can that even be? What's he thinking?

Vickie Guerrero also spoke about her romantic angle with Edge and what instructions Vince McMahon had given her:

When Vince said 'you and Edge are going to make out and we're going to show that fans that you are actually behind the scenes conspiring against the whole roster' I was like, I'm going to romantically kiss Edge, we're going to have this romance and it's going to be awesome. When I was thinking about it, Vince was like 'no, I want you to grossly slobber, disgustingly kiss him so the fans can get even more upset with you all'.

