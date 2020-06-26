Vickie Guerrero on how WWE and Vince McMahon helped her and moving on from the company
- Vickie Guerrero was an integral part of WWE for a long time, and Vince McMahon helped her.
- Vickie Guerrero talked about the various aspects of moving on from live after WWE.
Vickie Guerrero, former General Manager on WWE SmackDown and wife to the late-great Eddie Guerrero has been a beloved figure in the eyes of wrestling fans for decades now. Now, Vickie Guerrero has commented on Twitter about how WWE helped her come to an agreement that helped to own the rights to Eddie Guerrero's name, image, and likeness, with Vince McMahon, in particular, playing a key role.
Vickie Guerrero on how WWE and Vince McMahon has helped her
Vickie Guerrero put out a tweet talking about how after Eddie Guerrero passed away, WWE has helped her. She said that in 2006, she came to an agreement with WWE regarding owning the rights to Eddie Guerrero's name, image, and likeness. Vickie Guerrero went on to say that Vince McMahon was the saving grace in her life at the time and helped her to get issues regarding lawsuits from Eddie Guerrero's ex, debt, and other things settled. She also mentioned that further details about this period of her life would be revealed in her upcoming autobiography.
During her time in WWE, she created a place for herself on the roster as an extremely despised heel, someone the fans loved to hate. She worked alongside Edge and Dolph Ziggler while working with WWE before she finally left the company in 2014, although she has since made special appearances on WWE shows.
In a follow-up tweet, Vickie Guerrero went on to say that she had given her heart and life to WWE and loved her time there. Now, times and feelings have changed, as have people, and she has moved on from WWE and will continue writing amazing chapters in her life.
Since leaving WWE, Vickie Guerrero has also made appearances in AEW. She recently revealed that she would love to manage an AEW wrestler in AEW and also praised the AEW Women's roster. Vickie Guerrero's appearances for AEW were not only restricted to ringside surprises or as a part of Chris Jericho's Bubby Bunch. She was also a guest commentator during an AEW Dark episode that took place in December of 2019. This appearance apparently caused WWE to 'cut her off'.