Vickie Guerrero on how WWE and Vince McMahon helped her and moving on from the company

Vickie Guerrero, former General Manager on WWE SmackDown and wife to the late-great Eddie Guerrero has been a beloved figure in the eyes of wrestling fans for decades now. Now, Vickie Guerrero has commented on Twitter about how WWE helped her come to an agreement that helped to own the rights to Eddie Guerrero's name, image, and likeness, with Vince McMahon, in particular, playing a key role.

Vickie Guerrero put out a tweet talking about how after Eddie Guerrero passed away, WWE has helped her. She said that in 2006, she came to an agreement with WWE regarding owning the rights to Eddie Guerrero's name, image, and likeness. Vickie Guerrero went on to say that Vince McMahon was the saving grace in her life at the time and helped her to get issues regarding lawsuits from Eddie Guerrero's ex, debt, and other things settled. She also mentioned that further details about this period of her life would be revealed in her upcoming autobiography.

Since 2006, @wwe & myself came to the agreement of @wwe owning the rights to Eddie’s image, name, and likeness! Vince was my saving grace from lawsuits with Eddie’s ex, debt, and other legalities to be settled! More details to come in my autobiography, out soon! — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) June 26, 2020

During her time in WWE, she created a place for herself on the roster as an extremely despised heel, someone the fans loved to hate. She worked alongside Edge and Dolph Ziggler while working with WWE before she finally left the company in 2014, although she has since made special appearances on WWE shows.

In a follow-up tweet, Vickie Guerrero went on to say that she had given her heart and life to WWE and loved her time there. Now, times and feelings have changed, as have people, and she has moved on from WWE and will continue writing amazing chapters in her life.

Cont..I humbly gave my heart & life to @wwe to gratefully be apart of the roster for many years. Great storylines and fame...For today, feelings change and people change....I have moved on from @wwe and will continue writing amazing chapters in my life! #moveforward https://t.co/G24stUsByI — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) June 26, 2020

Since leaving WWE, Vickie Guerrero has also made appearances in AEW. She recently revealed that she would love to manage an AEW wrestler in AEW and also praised the AEW Women's roster. Vickie Guerrero's appearances for AEW were not only restricted to ringside surprises or as a part of Chris Jericho's Bubby Bunch. She was also a guest commentator during an AEW Dark episode that took place in December of 2019. This appearance apparently caused WWE to 'cut her off'.