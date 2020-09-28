Former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon aka Victoria was recently interviewed by Fightful. During the interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Victoria addressed the online leaks ahead of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

Victoria revealed that she was never planned to return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and she in Miami at the time:

I found out from social media as well. I was like, “What?” I go, “Maybe my titantron had a lot of coloring.” I don’t know, but maybe they did that to throw people off. I don’t know because it’s hard to keep a secret in wrestling. Something always leaks, you know what I mean? Which is a shame.

I was (just getting off) the Jericho Cruise. Yeah, I was in Miami. I was trying to stay off my phone because I wanted [to be] in the moment. I was visiting family, I was like, “We’re always glued to our phone,” and so I went back and I had missed a ton of e-mails, text messages, everything. I was like, “They must be testing out the coloring on their titantron because my picture came up there.” But, I was already in Miami, the following day I was going to go on the Jericho Cruise. So, I couldn’t. H/T: Fightul

She was rumored for the 2020 Royal Rumble, but I spoke with @REALLiSAMARiE and cleared the air



Check her out on @thegawtv!!



Full Article & Interview: https://t.co/v1BuyCR3ZY pic.twitter.com/bxhj4CLGIB — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 28, 2020

Victoria does not know why her named flashed on the Titantron ahead of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Of course, the image with Victoria's name on the titantron set wrestling Twitter ablaze, with many convinced that Victora would be making her return for the Women's Royal Rumble match. Victoria revealed that she still does not know why her the name was used on the Titantron and has not spoken to anyone backstage in WWE about it:

No. Not in the company, no. Nuh-uh. Just on social media, just going, “Oh, you know…” I didn’t respond because I didn’t want to… I don’t know what to say ‘cause I don’t know the back scene because I’m not part of the company any more. So, I couldn’t tell you why they were testing it out. H/T: Fightul

You can check out the full interview with Fightful HERE.