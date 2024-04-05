[VIDEO] 20-year-old WWE star hilariously imitates The Rock in front of his daughter Ava

The Rock has a lot of gestures that he has made famous, but one that has been emphasized a bit recently is when he slaps his hand to portray the goosebumps he is feeling. A 20-year-old NXT Superstar hilariously imitated him in front of his daughter Ava. That would be Thea Hail.

In case you did not know, The Rock's daughter, Ava, transitioned into a General Manager role after being an on-screen assistant authority figure on NXT. She is now the main figurehead of the white and gold brand along with Shawn Michaels, while William Regal also works behind the scenes.

On NXT this week, 20-year-old Thea Hail was elated when Ava confirmed that Hail, along with Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan would take on Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. Hail responded with her imitation of The Rock stating "This is how real it is" to her.

It remains to be seen if the young star emerges victorious at NXT Stand & Deliver.

WWE Superstar The Rock and Ava made history on the same day

Ava did not get her General Manager role right away. Once she was done with the Schism, she became an assistant of Shawn Michaels before getting promoted to full-time General Manager of NXT in 2024.

This interestingly coincided with The Rock becoming a board member of TKO Group Holdings, meaning that both father and daughter made history on the same day.

Ava made history by becoming the youngest authority figure in WWE history. Whether or not she will continue in this role in the long run is yet to be seen, although many people feel that she will eventually transition into an in-ring figure.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is in a similar position, albeit under different circumstances. He is still very much in decent physical shape and far from retirement, but the decision to introduce him as a General Manager will help audiences in WWE get familiar with him before he hopefully switches back to being a wrestler again.

As for The Brahma Bull, he is set to compete in a blockbuster tag team match where he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

