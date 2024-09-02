[VIDEO] 29-year-old WWE star appears to suffer an injury at No Mercy 2024

WWE NXT No Mercy had numerous title matches booked for the event. As always, with high-stakes matches come high-risk moments and more often than not, injuries. At No Mercy 2024, a 29-year-old star appeared to suffer an injury.

The former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D'Angelo was booked to face the undefeated NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. In case you've missed out, Oba Femi is an absolute beast in the ring with an incredibly physical and imposing style of wrestling.

This seemed to impact the 29-year-old Tony D'Angelo, who seemed to suffer an ankle injury during their clash. It isn't very clear in the video below, but Vic Joseph pointed it out later during the bout.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Whether it was due to the injury or not, Tony D'Angelo's efforts weren't nearly enough to dethrone Oba Femi. Many within WWE have been touting Oba Femi as the next big thing and it's not hard to see why.

He's still under 30 matches completed in his career and appears to be going on a speedrun through the WWE NXT roster. Perhaps it won't be too long before we see him reach Double Champion status.

Expand Tweet

Until then, we hope that Tony D'Angelo suffered no serious injury and that it was more of a knock on his ankle rather than anything more serious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback