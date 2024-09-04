[VIDEO] 35-year-old top star saves Kairi Sane from suffering an even worse injury on RAW

Former women's tag team champion Kairi Sane suffered a gruesome injury on Monday Night RAW during a spot. However, in reality, it could've been worse if a 35-year-old top star hadn't saved her in the spur of the moment.

During the latest episode of RAW, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL took on The Unholy Union Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship currently held by 35-year-old star Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Kairi would land face-first onto the announce desk after Isla Dawn pulled Bianca Belair into her way. Nobody was at fault for Kairi's injury as it was an unfortunate moment.

Kairi even posted an update on her social media showing how bad it looked. However, if Bianca Belair didn't pull her back in a split second, Kairi's injury could've been far worse. You can see in the clip posted below that Bianca's experience shone and she protected Kairi.

Although an injury and big cut did happen, the angle shown in the video below really gives fans an idea of how important that save was:

What's next for Kairi Sane and Damage CTRL on RAW?

Unfortunately for Damage CTRL, 2024 has been a bit of a rough year. Bayley finally left the group after getting isolated while Dakota Kai betrayed her in favor of IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

Asuka, meanwhile, suffered an injury that will keep her out for a good part of 2024, if not the remainder of the year. They've lost a few crucial matches on RAW like the one against The Unholy Union this past week.

It has been clear for a while now that something needs to change, and even Dakota Kai pleaded on Twitch to just get an opportunity. Hopefully, the wheels will start spinning and lead to a very interesting story that benefits everybody involved.

All said and done, Damage CTRL will likely hold the distinction of being the greatest women's faction in WWE history so far. Kairi Sane, for her part, seems to be happy with her role in the company.

